Thymesia is a Grueling Action RPG, Team17 to Publish Game - News

Team17 announced it will publish developer OverBorder Studio's "grueling action RPG," Thymesia, for PC via Steam. It will launch later this year.

"The amount of enthusiasm from the community has been incredible and we’re happy to be working with Team17 on Thymesia," said OverBorder Studio game director Moon Lee. "Their support has been instrumental in the game’s development, and we can’t wait to share the challenging world we’ve created with players later this year."

Team17 producer Craig McCarthy added, "Thymesia is a unique title for Team17, and we’re dead excited to be working with OverBorder Studio on this dark and gloomy title. We’re confident that players are going to enjoy exploring the world and testing their combat skills as Corvus, challenging themselves against the monstrous foes that await."

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Set against a world ravaged by a plague, Thymesia will challenge players with fast-paced melee combat while they unravel the mysteries that haunt the harrowingly beautiful world.

At the heart of the story is Corvus, a mysterious character capable of seizing enemy diseases and using them as weapons against his adversaries; players will engage in visceral combat, combining ferocious offensive abilities, perfectly timed parries, and dynamic dodges to take down unforgiving enemies. Players will also have the ability to customize Corvus to their own play style, upgrading and improving various stats to aid in their journey to recover Corvus’ memories.

Key Features:

Weaponizing Diseases – As Corvus, players can seize diseases from enemies and wield them as deadly weapons.

– As Corvus, players can seize diseases from enemies and wield them as deadly weapons. Engaging Combat – Players will need to use their entire arsenal to avoid death; dodging attacks and parrying at precisely the right time will be instrumental to survival.

– Players will need to use their entire arsenal to avoid death; dodging attacks and parrying at precisely the right time will be instrumental to survival. A Dark and Deadly World – With a sinister and gloomy backdrop, Thymesia oozes character through its environments and setting.

– With a sinister and gloomy backdrop, Thymesia oozes character through its environments and setting. Unforgiving Enemies – Corrupted by the plague, and mutated into monsters, the enemies are twisted and incredibly hostile, challenging players at every turn.

– Corrupted by the plague, and mutated into monsters, the enemies are twisted and incredibly hostile, challenging players at every turn. Replayability – The ability to customize Corvus and try different builds, coupled with the multiple different endings available, means no two playthroughs are ever the same.

