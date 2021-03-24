Astoria Ascending is an RPG, Announced for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

posted 6 hours ago

Astoria Ascending is a new RPG that recreates the story and gameplay from the 2014 iOS game Zodiac: Orcanon Odyssey.

The new RPG was announced in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. It will launch in Japan later this year. There is no word on a release date in the west.

Astoria Ascending is written by Kazushige Nojima and composed by Hitoshi Sakimoto. The game features elements of fantasy and science-fiction. The story has been overhauled and is more serious than the original game.

Thanks, Gematsu.

