THQ Nordic Establishes Ashborne Games, Developing New Historical Strategy RPG

THQ Nordic announced it has established a new studio based in Brno, Czech Republic called Ashborne Games. The developer is working on a new historical strategy RPG IP, while also supporting Comanche in its Early Access phase.

Ashborne Games has 38 team members consisting of several video game veterans who have worked on the Mafia franchise, the ArmA: Armed Assault franchise, Silent Hill: Downpour, Vigor, the UFO trilogy, and more.

"Our focus and passion lie in strategy and RPG games," said Ashborne Games studio game director Karel Kalis. "Our goal as a team is to create an authentic gaming experience with sophisticated systems that encourage repeated playthroughs. We believe that’s something that’s really missing on the market."

The developer is currently hiring via its careers website and LinkedIn.

