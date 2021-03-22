Sony Interactive Entertainment Gets Leadership Changes, Jim Ryan Remains CEO - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced several changes in leadership with a goal "to drive growth and innovation for Sony Group Corporation and Sony Interactive Entertainment." Jim Ryan will remain as the president and CEO of SIE.

John (Tsuyoshi) the Deputy President of SIE, has made the move over to Sony Group Corporation. Hideaki Nishino has been promoted to SVP of Platform Experience and will oversee Network Engineering and Operations, R&D, Design, and more.

Michael Pattison, the current VP of Global Third-Party Relations, has been promoted to SVP of Platform Planning and Management. Lin Tao will join SIE as SVP of Finance, Corporate Development and Strategy.

Kazuhiko Takeda, Deputy President and CFO is retiring in June 2021 after almost 40 years at Sony.

Engineering Leadership Changes

As previously announced, John (Tsuyoshi) Kodera, Deputy President, SIE, has decided to begin the next chapter of his career at Sony. He will be moving to Sony Group Corporation to take on a portfolio of responsibilities including the digital transformation strategy for all of Sony Group, information technology, and information security. Kodera brought digital transformation to the PlayStation business in 2011, through the formation of Sony Network Entertainment, where he led the teams who developed the infrastructure for PlayStation Network, the PS4 and PS5 user experience, and digital innovations too numerous to count.

Hideaki Nishino has been promoted to SVP, Platform Experience and will oversee Network Engineering and Operations, R&D, Design, Data Strategy and Operations in addition to managing Product and Platform development. Nishino has a long history with Sony Interactive Entertainment, having most recently led Platform Planning and Management. He joined the company in 2000 and has been instrumental in many of the innovations in PS4 and PS5 product development. Nishino will report directly to Jim Ryan, President and CEO of SIE and continue to be based in San Mateo, California.

Michael Pattison, currently VP, Global Third-Party Relations, is promoted to SVP, Platform Planning and Management. Michael has been with SIE, based in Europe, for nearly eight years and has been instrumental in building our current strong portfolio of business partnerships on PS4 and PS5 and has been a strong advocate for the Indie development community. Pattison will report to Nishino and continue to be based in London.

Finance Leadership Changes

Kazuhiko Takeda, Deputy President and CFO is retiring in June 2021 after nearly 40 years of service at Sony. Takeda joined Sony Corporation in 1983. His experience at Sony includes Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications AB in Sweden and Sony Europe Limited in the United Kingdom. He returned to Tokyo in 2013 and led the Corporate Planning and Control Division of Sony Corporation overseeing all Sony Group companies before joining SIE as Deputy President and CFO in 2018. Takeda remains Deputy President and CFO until June 30.

Lin Tao will join SIE as SVP, Finance, Corporate Development and Strategy. Tao currently serves as VP of Sony Corporation, Senior General Manager of the Business Development Office. Tao has many years of experience at Sony, having previously spent five years within the PlayStation business and seven years within the mobile phone business in both Europe and Tokyo. Lin worked with Kazuo Hirai and Kenichiro Yoshida at Sony CEO Office and founded the Business Development Office in 2019. In her new role, she will be based in Tokyo, and report directly to Jim Ryan where she will oversee all aspects of financial management and corporate planning and strategy effective July 1.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Executives

In addition to the changes in Finance and Engineering leadership at SIE, the following appointments will join Jim Ryan, Representative Director, President, and CEO in the Board of Directors of SIE Tokyo. Masayasu Ito is appointed Representative Director and Deputy President, Lin Tao is appointed Director and Deputy President, and Takeshi Shibata is appointed Director.

