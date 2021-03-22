Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals Silent Hill Chapter DLC Launches March 23 - News

Publisher and developer Glowstick Entertainment announced the Silent Hill chapter DLC or Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals will launch via Steam on March 23. The DLC will only be available for a limited time.

"It’s highly unusual for a small indie team like Glowstick Entertainment to obtain an IP as big as Silent Hill," the developer said. "We are extremely proud to have worked on it and we owe the opportunity to the success of Dark Deception and the passion of the Dark Deception community! That said, this is a huge test for the Monsters & Mortals community.

"If the Silent Hill downloadable content sells well, downloadable content for other big AAA IP become a strong possibility. We definitely cannot do it without your help. So if you own Monsters & Mortals, but are on on the fence as to which downloadable content to buy, this is definitely the one to get. Wishlist the game now and help spread the word! Get ready for Heather, Cybil, Robbie, Nurse, and Red Pyramid Thing to join the madness!"

View the trailer for the DLC below:

Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals is available for PC via Steam.

