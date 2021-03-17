Wreckfest Now Runs at 4K and 60 FPS on Xbox Series X - News

Bugbear Entertainment has released a new update for its car combat title Wreckfest. The game on the Xbox Series X has been given a bump in resolution and framerate. Wreckfest now runs at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on the next-generation console.

"We're happy to let you know that we have added specific support for this serious piece of hardware, meaning that from now on you get to enjoy Wreckfest rendered at 60fps in the full glory of 4K," said the developer. "Obviously, 60fps makes a significant difference in a racing game, so if you're lucky enough to own a Series X what are you waiting for!"

Wreckfest is available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is playable on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

