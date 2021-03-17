SOMA Sells Over 1 Million Units on PC, Amnesia: Rebirth Tops 100,000 Units Sold - Sales

Frictional Games in a new update has provided sales figures for two of its titles.

SOMA has now sold more than one million units on PC, which would be a lot higher if you were to count the sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

"We’re of course delighted to announce that SOMA has sold more than 1 million copies on PC and quite a lot more if you combine it with sales on PS4 and Xbox One," said the developer. "We passed the milestone some time ago but we just haven’t gotten around to announcing it until now."

The developer added that "Reaching the one million milestone once again shows that our games have a really long tail and the way we like to interpret that is as a seal of quality and that our games receive a strong push over time through word of mouth.

"The game even sold quite a lot more last year than it did the year before that, but that has probably a lot to do with the buzz surrounding our studio thanks to the Rebirth release."

Frictional Games also announced Amnesia: Rebirth has sold over 100,000 units since its release on October 20, 2020.

"Let’s start with the release date on the 20th of October last year," said the developer. "That day is by far the single best selling day in the studio’s history. The hype for Rebirth had built up, and as great reviews and wonderful 'Let’s plays' started emerging just before the release, the game went to the top of Steam’s best seller list and stayed there for a few days.

"From that point onwards the game took on a similar sales trajectory as SOMA had, but during a pretty cluttered release period (with some big releases such as Cyberpunk 2077 in December for example) the sales went down a bit from there.

"The daily sales in the beginning of 2021 were a bit lower than what SOMA had at the start of 2016 – and it stayed like that for a while. However, sometime around mid February the sales really picked up again and we’re now back on a very similar trajectory as the one SOMA had.

"As of today we’ve sold more than a hundred thousand copies of Amnesia: Rebirth and we feel really optimistic about the future for the game. We’ve seen a recent increase in 'chatter' about the game and it is receiving a lot of love and praise. This combined with future sales events as well as a bigger update that we’re currently working on (news will follow shortly) we feel certain that the project will turn profitable in the not too distant future."

