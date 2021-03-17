Nour: Play With Your Food Launches Summer 2021 for PS5 and PC - News

Publisher Panic and developer Terrifying Jellyfish announced Nour: Play With Your Food will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam this summer.

"No two dishes made in Nour: Play With Your Food are alike," said musician and designer Maximilian C Mueller. "A delicious interactive exploration into the aesthetics of food and drink, Nour lets you play with your food in ways your mother told you not to. This beautiful, chaotic yet comforting game demanded a soundtrack that reflects each player’s unique preparations and plating. What started as a soundtrack ended up as an instrument.

"Play sweet melodies and manipulate the environment via random acts of cookery, rhythmic prowess, or even your singing voice. Beginner or expert, reckless or meticulous, every chef creates a song to match their pièce de résistance."

"The music heats up, cools down, rises, mixes, and melts. What you hear is a unique combination of ingredients cooked per ever-changing specifications set by the way you play; no two play-throughs will sound the same. Wreak havoc, show restraint, and so too will the audio," added Mueller.

"Adaptive game music is often categorized as'“horizontal' (e.g. the music changes when entering a room), or 'vertical' (e.g., tempo increases or an instrumental element is added when entering combat). Nour’s music is diagonal and has a cherry on top. Player actions and their frequency comprise a measure of chaos used to generate a cohesive song from a large pantry of ingredients. Together with a dash of stochasticity and a pinch of salt, this fluctuating measure acts as a conductor, guiding the scene sound. Put simply, the dish you create creates the song."

