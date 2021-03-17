No Future Plans for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade DLC - News

Tetsuya Nomura, the co-director of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and creative director of Final Fantasy VII: First Soldier and Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, talked about the games in an interview with Famitsu that was translated by Gematsu.

Nomura said that the Yuffie episode was necessary to be separate from the main game, however, there are no plans for future DLC beyond the Yuffie episode.

"Due to the upgrade, it was necessary to separate the Yuffie episode as 'downloadable content,'" said Nomura. "However, the idea was to make a PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake—not downloadable content—so there are currently no plans for downloadable content.

"Preparing the environment on PlayStation 5 with Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade has allowed for a smooth transition to development of the sequel. The roadmap to completion is the top priority, so if downloadable content is to be considered, it will be after completion."

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 10.

