Imp of the Sun is an Action Platformer, Launches June 30 for PC

posted 7 hours ago

Developer Sunwolf Entertainment announced the face-paced, high-skill 2D action-platformer, Imp of the Sun, will launch for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on June 30.

View a music documentary below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Blaze a trail and fight your way across vast deserts, darkened tombs, tangled jungles and over towering mountains, and up the heavens themselves as the Imp of the Sun in this face-paced, high-skill 2D action-platformer!

The Sun itself has created the fiery Imp with its dying energy, and has sent it to reclaim its fallen kingdoms, now ruled by those that have betrayed Him. As the Imp, use your fiery will, wits and reflexes to navigate dungeons filled with unrelenting enemies, each ruled over by the Sun’s former, traitorous guardians to return light and life to the land and its people!

As the Imp of the Sun, players will explore sprawling, hand-crafted 2D environments, using platforming skills to navigate complex levels, and quick reflexes to combat various enemies, while gaining new power and abilities as they progress. Along the way, the Imp can befriend the remaining human villagers, and learn about them and their history by retrieving artifacts, Quipus, that recount the glory of the days of the Sun’s rule.

Key Features:

Play with fire! You are a son of the Sun, and can wield the Sun’s scorching power.

Streamlined gameplay built for fluid movement and combo-based combat.

Unique Peruvian-influenced art style and soundtrack, inspired by real-world relics of the Andean culture.

Experience five unique and punishing bosses in any order you choose, each with their own complex mechanics and backstory.

Never stop getting better!

Imp of the Sun is built to be played and re-played, as players learn how to better control the Imp and its powers, and navigate the environments.

Set record times for your friends to compete against, or try to make the global / regional leaderboards!

Play Eclipse Mode for the truest experience in a darkened kingdom—all areas are shrouded in total darkness until explored by the Imp. Veterans only!

Play Boss Rush mode to try to fell each of the five bosses in a row in a single run.

Play Horde mode to see how long you can last standing against a never-ending onslaught of enemies.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

