Joy-Con Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle Arrives June 4

Nintendo of America announced a limited edition Joy-Con based on the popular battle royale game, Fortnite, will be available starting June 4.

The Joy-Con Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle includes a yellow Joy-Con, blue Joy-Con, 500 V-Bucks, and a download code for in-game cosmetics.

Fortnite is available on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The next season of Fortnite starts on March 16.

Gear up in style with the Joy-Con Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle, available June 4! Includes a uniquely designed yellow Joy-Con and blue Joy-Con, 500 V-Bucks & a download code for in-game cosmetics.



And be sure to drop into the new @FortniteGame Season starting tomorrow, March 16! pic.twitter.com/QgCiVGy5iW — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 15, 2021

