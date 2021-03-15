Outriders Coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One - News

posted 35 minutes ago

Microsoft announced Outriders will be launching on Xbox Game Pass via Console and Android on day one, which is April 1.

"We all got a taste of Outriders with the recent demo, so I’m thrilled to announce that Outriders will be available on Console and Android phones and tablets via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Xbox Game Pass on day one!" said Xbox Game Pass community lead Megan Spurr.

"Starting April 1 (not an April Fool’s joke, I assure you), Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can jump into this true genre-hybrid from Square Enix, which combines brutal combat with deep RPG systems."

Outriders will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Google Stadia on April 1.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

