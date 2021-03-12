Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Out Now for XSX|S, PS5, and Switch, Arrives March 26 for PC - News

Publisher Activision and developer Toys for Bob announced Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will launch for PC via Battle.net on March 26 for $39.99, and is now available for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time released in October 2020 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Here is an overview of the game:

It’s About Time—for a brand-wumping new Crash Bandicoot game! Crash fourward into a time shattered adventure with your favorite marsupials.

Key Features:

New Adventure – Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time delivers a brand new installment into the franchise, picking up after the events of Crash Bandicoot: Warped. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the four Quantum Masks and bending the rules of reality.

– Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time delivers a brand new installment into the franchise, picking up after the events of Crash Bandicoot: Warped. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the four Quantum Masks and bending the rules of reality. New Powers – Discover the four Quantum Masks, powerful protectors of time and space. Bend the rules of reality to slow down time, phase platforms in and out of existence, flip your world upside down, and more on your journey to restore order to the multiverse.

– Discover the four Quantum Masks, powerful protectors of time and space. Bend the rules of reality to slow down time, phase platforms in and out of existence, flip your world upside down, and more on your journey to restore order to the multiverse. New N. Sanity – Play not only as Crash and Coco, but learn new moves with Dingodile, Tawna, and Dr. Neo Cortex himself. Unlock Alternate Timelines, Flashback Tapes, and N. Verted levels for loads of new challenges. Earn gems to unlock dozens of cosmetic skins and flex those fashion muscles.

– Play not only as Crash and Coco, but learn new moves with Dingodile, Tawna, and Dr. Neo Cortex himself. Unlock Alternate Timelines, Flashback Tapes, and N. Verted levels for loads of new challenges. Earn gems to unlock dozens of cosmetic skins and flex those fashion muscles. Totally Tubular Skins – Show off Crash and Coco’s radical roots with the Totally Tubular Skins, included with purchase of the game. (Available upon completion of the second level.)

