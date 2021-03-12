By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Switch Sales Top 80 Million Units - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Feb 21-27

Switch Sales Top 80 Million Units - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Feb 21-27 - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,535 Views

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 412,905 units sold for the week ending February 27, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 80.37 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 225,766 units to bring its lifetime sales to 5.87 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 107,519 units to bring their lifetime sales to 3.84 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 44,418 units, the Xbox One sold 20,305 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,371 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 167,684 units (68.4%). The PlayStation 4 is down 98,390 units (-68.9%), the Xbox One is down 37,274 units (-64.7%), and the 3DS is down 10,268 units (-88.2%).

PS5 Sales, Xbox Series X and S Sales, Switch Sales

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

  1. Switch - 412,905 (80,369,221)
  2. PlayStation 5 - 225,766 (5,865,794)
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 107,519 (3,837,426)
  4. PlayStation 4 - 44,418 (115,107,617)
  5. Xbox One - 20,305 (49,907,620)
  6. 3DS - 1,371 (75,920,921)
Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 184,546
  2. PlayStation 5 - 78,562
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 63,213
  4. PlayStation 4 - 14,566
  5. Xbox One - 13,967
  6. 3DS - 369
Europe hardware estimates:
  1. Nintendo Switch - 94,017
  2. PlayStation 5 - 87,879
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 30,299
  4. PlayStation 4 - 22,413
  5. Xbox One - 4,900
  6. 3DS - 316
Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 120,522
  2. PlayStation 5 - 53,344
  3. PlayStation 4 - 6,417
  4. Xbox Series X|S - 9,928
  5. Xbox One - 780
  6. 3DS - 859
Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 13,820
  2. PlayStation 5 - 5,981
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 4,079
  4. PlayStation 4 - 1,022
  5. Xbox One - 658
  6. 3DS - 21

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

10 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
poroporo (7 hours ago)

Nice numbers all around. 80 million switches. 5.8M unicorns. Nintendo is doing exceptionally well considering limited parts supply.

  • +4
SanAndreasX (4 hours ago)

The Switch should pass the 7th gen HD twins before too much longer.

  • +2
curl-6 (6 minutes ago)

GBA and PSP be feeling that breath down their necks

  • 0
icykai (4 hours ago)

What happened to Switch's japan sales. Are there shortages? Also, why is switch called "Nintendo switch" in europe? xD

  • 0
Jumpin (11 minutes ago)

Fabulous secret features were revealed to the public in late 2016. And since then, players held aloft their Switches and said... Now I'm playing with power! Cringer became the Mighty Battle Cat, and Switch became the most popular system in the universe.

  • -1
Original (6 hours ago)

From now on well see how Switch does compared to last years covid and animal crossing hit

  • -1
SvenTheTurkey Original (5 hours ago)

My prediction is down in April year over year. Then about the same for the rest of the year.

  • -1
Stuart23 SvenTheTurkey (5 hours ago)

If the rumours about the 'Switch Pro' are real, it will be interesting to see how it will compete against thata season last year.

  • +2
Original Stuart23 (4 hours ago)

If a new switch model does get released this year that's change it all

  • -1
SvenTheTurkey Original (1 hour ago)

If it's this calendar year, I'm expecting a quiet revision or something very modest.

Or else it's a 4k dlss dock.

  • -1