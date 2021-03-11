Phil Spencer: Bethesda Deal is About Delivering Great Exclusive Games on Xbox, PC, and Game Pass - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 898 Views
Phil Spencer during the Bethesda and Xbox roundtable was asked about Xbox console exclusivity of Bethesda games.
He said they plan to honor contracts with current Bethesda games like with Deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo, which were announced as PlayStation 5 console exclusives, with a release also on PC. He also said that games already released on other platforms will continue to be supported.
Spencer added that the ZeniMax acquisition is about delivering great exclusive games that will ship on platforms where Game Pass exists.
"If you're an Xbox customer, the thing I want you to know is that this is about delivering great exclusive games to you that ship on platforms where Game Pass exists," said Spencer.
This essentially confirms that the vast majority of future Bethesda games will be released as Xbox console exclusives, as well as on PC and platforms that support Xbox Game Pass.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Not surprising, and completely expected if you thought about it logically rather than emotionally.
Not surprising? Can't argue about that. But 'completely expected'? They spent $2.5 billion on a company that had made just one game (Minecraft) in 2014. Since then, they've continue to support the game on all platforms, released it on even more platforms (including competitors' platforms), and released new games (again including competitors' platforms, even as late as last year). And this is all from a company that has opened up recently during the current CEO. For a company with more IPs and a longer history, $7.5 billion without heavy focus on exclusives doesn't seem like an unreasonable choice either.
All in all, this is not surprising and definitely makes sense, but to me, it seems like 'completely expected' is not exactly how this should be described.
Well, just going by MS other studio acquisitions... it was completely expected to me. Minecraft was the exception, not the rule.
It's great that it's finally confirmed, and now the talk can go from exclusivity to the games themselves. I can't wait to see more of Starfield.
But I heard there's no way they'd recoup 7.5B unless the games hit another console platform.
No one should be surprised about this, a company isn't going to spend 7.5bn to release their games on a rivals platform.
Phil Spencer is the king of gaming!
Yah, they had to wait for the deal to close before to say it officially :) But that's it .
They still left the room open for other platform to open up to GamePass tho.
Nice to finally get confirmation. Basically looks like:
-Existing timed Sony contracts on Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo will be honored
-Existing MMO's like Fallout 76 and Elder Scrolls Online will still be supported on PS4/5
-All future Zenimax/Bethesda games will be exclusive to Xbox/PC/xCloud and any other platforms that decide to allow Gamepass (effectively leaving a door open for Sony to allow Gamepass on PS, or Nintendo to allow it on Switch, which I highly doubt they will)
Yeah that is most likely the ultimatum. Either way, Xbox walks out on top with this acquisition.
Hmmmm, to be expected. Anyone who thought otherwise doesn't understand how business works.
Probably one of their markering strategies to push GP on other platforms or miss out rule.
Well those that cried Xbox has no games will now cry they cant play those games.
Curious to know the impact of all this on the sales and popularity of "Zenimax games". Exclusivity for Xbox / PC / Gamepass, how many people will continue to follow these franchises? how many will abandon them?
A very aggressive move here, there will undoubtedly be notable consequences.
Now he talked what everybody already knew but he couldn't say before the purchase was done. Now without the need of the roundabout "this purchase isn't about removing content for others but putting content on Xbox".
It means removing content such as current deals. Games that arent out yet like Starfield or Elder Scrolls 6 is not removing content if it doesnt exist on the platform, they just are not adding content. Same as Minecraft, MS didnt remove it but they dont have to support it or promise a sequel etc.
everybody knew?
Look at the comments...
https://www.vgchartz.com/article/447775/microsoft-acquisition-of-bethesda-complete-some-future-titles-to-be-xbox-and-pc-exclusive/
https://www.vgchartz.com/article/447537/microsoft-to-discuss-future-bethesda-plans-once-deal-closes-in-march-according-to-jeff-grubb/
Sony will never allow gamepass on ps5 and i doubt nintendo will allow it too.
That is true as of right now but never say never. Thats alot of games they will be missing out on by saying no. I cant see GP on PS, maybe Nintendo.
Expected. Well then, I guess we can all stop pretending now just what a good guy Phil is, right? There is and always was a platform wall, and that was gamepass. Thank god for piracy, I guess.
Why does this make Phil not a good guy? Because they invested billions in a company that will supply them exclusive content, much like what 90% of the competition has been doing for generations..? so does that make those other leaders not good guys too?
PS5, PC and Switch - super ultra gaming combo!
For me it's PS5 ( as soon as i manage to find 1 for a good price T . T) and PC.
Transcribed by Nibel "Even in the future there might be things that have either contractual things or legacy on other platforms that we'll do."...
This comment about "legacy on other platforms" is separate from the line about existing games already released on other platforms , so hopefully this gives hope to ESVI launching on Playstation 5. Honestly its the only Bethesda game I care about and its going to be a hell of a mess if it doesn't launch on playstation where probably most of its console audience is now. Either way this doesn't clear up much other than there will be exclusives.
That's just PR talk to try to lower the backlash, but Phil's exact quote being "If you're an Xbox customer, the thing I want you to know is that this is about delivering great exclusive games to you that ship on platforms where Game Pass exists" most likely giving Sony an ultimatum, either to allow Game Pass on PlayStation, or gamers will play ESVI on xCloud on their PS5 browser lol, but straight allowing ESVI to launch on PS would be the equivalent of PS allowing The Last of Us on Xbox
Doesn't sound like PR, sounds more like an honest admission of how some of their releases will pan out. The bit aimed at xbox gamers sounds more like the PR piece assuring they'll get exclusives out of the deal and that was a focus. (no brainer)
Beyond that ESVI launching on PS5 is not comparable to The Last of Us launching on Xbox. ES was already an established multiplatform franchise and Bethesda an already established studio. Xbox bought them in the midst of its development and Bethesda is in the position of power to strike a deal of their pleasing (including release ESIV on its originally intended platforms). We'll have to wait and see.
It actually is very comparable to The Last of Us launching on Xbox because Bethesda is now owned by Microsoft 100%. Throw out that thought out the window that it's not. Bethesda is as much a part of Xbox now as Naughty Dog is as much a part of Sony. ESVI is still years away from release, unfortunately, they can easily scrap development from the PS5 and just continue development of what they have for Xbox/PC/whatever Game Pass will be on lol probably will be a Samsung TV app by the time the game releases.
Either way, you're right, we'll have to wait and see, but none of us should be surprised if ESVI does indeed become exclusive. That "Even in the future there might be things that have either contractual things or legacy on other platforms that we'll do." quote clearly is stating for games that either are under contract (which ESVI certainly isn't under a contract of any sort, Indiana Jones game is though since it's licensed so that could be multiplat) and legacy being older games like Doom 64 or Morrowind. That's what legacy means in the gaming world. I'm not sure what you thought it meant, but nothing about that quote indicates upcoming Bethesda games that aren't already under contract.
Morrowind doesn't have a "legacy on other platforms" outside from PC/Xbox. Its never been released on Playstation. A legacy title would speicifcally mean an old game i.e morrowind as you suggest. "legacy on other platforms" however seems to refer a franchise having a presence/legacy on other platforms (outside from PC/Xbox). One would immediately think Doom/Fallout/Elderscrolls are all potential candidates. It could also mean something else entirely but I only said this gives "hope" to ESVI on Playstation because people seemed to have missed that key part of his quote (i mean its not even in this report)
And even when you purchase a company there can still be legal stipulations in place. In particular if Bethesda wanted to continue developing their premiere title (ESVI) for the platforms for which it was originally intended. That could have been something they agreed on with microsoft. I also wouldn't be shocked if it was exclusive but that confirmation is still not here despite what the article and many others are suggesting.
Legal stipulations? Lol the crap you talking about man?! That's implying there's a written contract between Bethesda and Sony that they have to have ESVI on PS5. Bethesda was a private company. They could develop whatever they want for whatever platforms they wanted. There's no legal anything for upcoming games that aren't already under contract.
If you need any further proof about what's in store, just look at the other studio acquisitions. Obsidian was developing The Outer Worlds when Xbox bought them, but the game was under contract already to release multiplat, so Xbox abided the contract. Grounded was still in pre-production at that time, so now it's exclusive to Xbox/PC/Game Pass and any other Obsidian game going forward. inXile Entertainment was making Wasteland 3 when Xbox bought them, but the game was under contract already to release multiplat, so Xbox abided the contract, but now any inXile game that will be released will be Xbox/PC/Game Pass exclusive. If you ever wonder what a company plans to do with a studio acquisition, just look at past moves. Exact same thing is happening with Bethesda. Xbox is honoring pre-existing contracts, and that's about it. They don't HAVE to do anything else other than convince Sony to put Game Pass on PS5.
"Legal stipulations? Lol the crap you talking about man?! That's implying there's a written contract between Bethesda and Sony that they have to have ESVI on PS5."
No, its implying there's a contract or agreement between Bethesda and Microsoft because Bethesda having been a huge multiplatform publisher can have an actual interest in some of their games being multiplatfom (potentially the same with Mojan) since their audience is split between bases. Bethesda isn't some struggling publisher begging to bought, they have huge bargaining power and seem to be executing it.
"Bethesda’s games will continue to be published under the Bethesda label, not the Microsoft label."
https://gamingbolt.com/bethesda-will-continue-to-publish-its-own-games-pete-hines
That's most likely why Phil mentioned games with legacies on other platforms still going ahead.
Even with the gap in sales of Xbox One and PS4, Skyrim has more players on Xbox than PS4 (according to https://gamstat.com/games/). The majority of the console audience for Elder Scrolls is pretty even, with an edge to Xbox.
I don't think there will be too much a mess. MS was really strategic to release a 299$ next-gen console that is tiny and discrete. It wasn't meant at hardcore Xbox fans, it was meant to act as a secondary console to PS5 owners, and I think many will get that console, especially if its price is cut to 199$ by the time ES6 releases.
That site is combining xbox360 and Xbox One users which is obviously pointless in discussing where the userbase currently is this generation. Skyrim sales on PS4 almost double the Xbox One's.
It also combined Ps3 + ps4 users. Xbox gamers buy more of their games digitally, PS gamers more physically.
Yeah and we're talking about current audiences not PS3/360, I bought Skyrim for a 360 but I now play Bethesda games on Playstation. Microsoft have lost huge portions of their userbase to playstation, They went from 80m to 50m, whilst playstation when from 80m to 115m. So again, I'm saying the majority of Skyrim's console audience has likely shifted to playstation
"the majority of Skyrim's console audience has likely shifted to playstation"
Well, now the majority of the Elder Scrolls's console audience will shift back again, to Xbox this time.
Come on... It could not have been clearer than that, any future games (other than MMO) will not be on Play Station unless Sony allows GamePass on it.
If it could not be more clearer, you can clarify why he included that line in. In regards to future releases "legacy" seems to obviously means franchsises that have previously been home on other platforms. If not, what is your interpretation of that?
"Even in the future there might be things that have either contractual things or legacy on other platforms that we'll do."
I'm not arguing about words and you perceive them, it would be pointless. Just buy it on PC if you do not want to buy an Xbox and still play those games.
No one asked you to argue with me, I wanted to know what your interpretation of that line was since you said it was so clear. I can only assume your reluctance is in fact uncertainty. We'll just have to wait til 2023 or later to see whether Elderscrolls is in fact one of these titles with "legacy on other platforms" ;)