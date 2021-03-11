By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Phil Spencer: Bethesda Deal is About Delivering Great Exclusive Games on Xbox, PC, and Game Pass

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 898 Views

Phil Spencer during the Bethesda and Xbox roundtable was asked about Xbox console exclusivity of Bethesda games. 

He said they plan to honor contracts with current Bethesda games like with Deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo, which were announced as PlayStation 5 console exclusives, with a release also on PC. He also said that games already released on other platforms will continue to be supported. 

Spencer added that the ZeniMax acquisition is about delivering great exclusive games that will ship on platforms where Game Pass exists.

"If you're an Xbox customer, the thing I want you to know is that this is about delivering great exclusive games to you that ship on platforms where Game Pass exists," said Spencer.

This essentially confirms that the vast majority of future Bethesda games will be released as Xbox console exclusives, as well as on PC and platforms that support Xbox Game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


40 Comments
NobleTeam360 (4 hours ago)

Not surprising, and completely expected if you thought about it logically rather than emotionally.

Zkuq NobleTeam360 (3 hours ago)
Cerebralbore101 (3 hours ago)

That sinks it then. No Starfield or ES6 on PS5.

Original (3 hours ago)

Well lol now I'll need to buy the series s soon

hiccupthehuman (4 hours ago)

It's great that it's finally confirmed, and now the talk can go from exclusivity to the games themselves. I can't wait to see more of Starfield.

LudicrousSpeed (4 hours ago)

But I heard there's no way they'd recoup 7.5B unless the games hit another console platform.

Libara (4 hours ago)

No one should be surprised about this, a company isn't going to spend 7.5bn to release their games on a rivals platform.
Phil Spencer is the king of gaming!

Imaginedvl Libara (4 hours ago)

Yah, they had to wait for the deal to close before to say it officially :) But that's it .
They still left the room open for other platform to open up to GamePass tho.

shikamaru317 (4 hours ago)

Nice to finally get confirmation. Basically looks like:

-Existing timed Sony contracts on Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo will be honored
-Existing MMO's like Fallout 76 and Elder Scrolls Online will still be supported on PS4/5
-All future Zenimax/Bethesda games will be exclusive to Xbox/PC/xCloud and any other platforms that decide to allow Gamepass (effectively leaving a door open for Sony to allow Gamepass on PS, or Nintendo to allow it on Switch, which I highly doubt they will)

Azzanation shikamaru317 (54 minutes ago)

Yeah that is most likely the ultimatum. Either way, Xbox walks out on top with this acquisition.

Tridrakious (1 hour ago)

Hmmmm, to be expected. Anyone who thought otherwise doesn't understand how business works.

Azzanation (1 hour ago)

Probably one of their markering strategies to push GP on other platforms or miss out rule.
Well those that cried Xbox has no games will now cry they cant play those games.

chakkra (4 hours ago)

I still suspect that not everything will be exclusive, but I like where this is going.

Manlytears (2 hours ago)

Curious to know the impact of all this on the sales and popularity of "Zenimax games". Exclusivity for Xbox / PC / Gamepass, how many people will continue to follow these franchises? how many will abandon them?
A very aggressive move here, there will undoubtedly be notable consequences.

DonFerrari (2 hours ago)

Now he talked what everybody already knew but he couldn't say before the purchase was done. Now without the need of the roundabout "this purchase isn't about removing content for others but putting content on Xbox".

Azzanation DonFerrari (1 hour ago)

It means removing content such as current deals. Games that arent out yet like Starfield or Elder Scrolls 6 is not removing content if it doesnt exist on the platform, they just are not adding content. Same as Minecraft, MS didnt remove it but they dont have to support it or promise a sequel etc.

ClassicGamingWizzz (3 hours ago)

Sony will never allow gamepass on ps5 and i doubt nintendo will allow it too.

Azzanation ClassicGamingWizzz (49 minutes ago)

That is true as of right now but never say never. Thats alot of games they will be missing out on by saying no. I cant see GP on PS, maybe Nintendo.

hunter_alien (1 hour ago)

Expected. Well then, I guess we can all stop pretending now just what a good guy Phil is, right? There is and always was a platform wall, and that was gamepass. Thank god for piracy, I guess.

Azzanation hunter_alien (57 minutes ago)

Why does this make Phil not a good guy? Because they invested billions in a company that will supply them exclusive content, much like what 90% of the competition has been doing for generations..? so does that make those other leaders not good guys too?

bartkuz (2 hours ago)
Otter (4 hours ago)
