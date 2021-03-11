Phil Spencer: Bethesda Deal is About Delivering Great Exclusive Games on Xbox, PC, and Game Pass - News

Phil Spencer during the Bethesda and Xbox roundtable was asked about Xbox console exclusivity of Bethesda games.

He said they plan to honor contracts with current Bethesda games like with Deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo, which were announced as PlayStation 5 console exclusives, with a release also on PC. He also said that games already released on other platforms will continue to be supported.

Spencer added that the ZeniMax acquisition is about delivering great exclusive games that will ship on platforms where Game Pass exists.

"If you're an Xbox customer, the thing I want you to know is that this is about delivering great exclusive games to you that ship on platforms where Game Pass exists," said Spencer.

This essentially confirms that the vast majority of future Bethesda games will be released as Xbox console exclusives, as well as on PC and platforms that support Xbox Game Pass.

