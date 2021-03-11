Steins;Gate Announcement Teased for March 17 - News

posted 7 hours ago

The official Science Adventure series Twitter has posted a new tweet that is teasing a potential Steins Gate announcement for Wednesday, March 17.

"World line divergence 0.210317%," reads the tweet. "The story will be reproduced. #SteinsGate." The tweet also has an image with the date of March 17, 2021 written out as 0.210317.

