Hood: Outlaws & Legends Trailer Introduces Hunter Class - News

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Sumo Digital have released a new trailer for Hood: Outlaws & Legends that introduces the Hunter class.

View the Hunter class trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Hood: Outlaws & Legends, the multiplayer player-versus-player-versus-enemy heist game from Sumo Digital and Focus Home interactive, introduces in-depth gameplay of one of the four playable classes available at launch. Matchmaking in opposing teams of four, choose your character based on your preferred playstyle, or what best fits your team’s strategy. In this game where cooperation is key, your team’s composition can suit a stealthy long-range approach, a brutal close combat heist or a balanced band of Outlaws prepared for anything. Today, join game director Andrew Willans in the first playable character gameplay trailer and discover The Ranger!

The Hunter: Become the Ultimate Silent Terror

The Hunter is elusive and mysterious, with her quick takedowns, invisibility magic, and smoke grenades making her a terror in infiltration and assassination. Her main weapon is a modified arm-mounted crossbow, which can load up to three bolts at once to fire a deadly burst, giving her incredible lethality at close and mid-range.

The Hunter’s ultimate ability is the Shroud, covering her with a near-invisible sheen and making her completely undetectable by guards. This grants her unique advantages in infiltration, letting her reach the treasure vault with ease, or assassinating the enemy backlines with terrifying efficiency. When it comes to supporting her band of outlaws, the Hunter’s smoke grenades can be used to prevent enemies from tagging teammates or to cover sightlines for a tactical advantage.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 10.

