Aragami 2 Delayed to Q3 2021, to Release for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Lince Works has delayed Aragami 2 from early 2021 to Q3 2021. The game is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

"We have important news about the launch of Aragami 2, scheduled for early 2021," said Lince Works. "As you may have noticed, 'early 2021' is coming to an end.

"Right now the game is finished and playable from start to finish, but there is still a lot of work to do. This mainly includes bug fixing and polishing, especially in its version for new generation consoles. Aragami 2 is a much more ambitious game than its predecessor and that is why we are working hard to bring you the best gaming experience possible.

"For that reason we have decided to move the release of Aragami 2 to Q3 2021.

We will keep you updated on any other major development changes, as well as the final release date as soon as possible. Thank you very much for your understanding and support during all this time."

An important update regarding Aragami 2. pic.twitter.com/yfEBY9tyWV — Aragami 2 (@LinceWorks) March 9, 2021

