Resident Evil Movie Series Reboot Releases September 3
The first movie in the rebooted Resident Evil movie franchise will be hitting theaters on September 3, according to actor Chad Rook via Twitter.
The rebooted Resident Evil movie will remain faithful to the story of the first two Resident Evil games and is set in Raccoon City in 1998.
The movie stars Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell as Cris Redfield, Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Chad Rook as Richard Aiken, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia as Leon Kennedy, and Neal McDonough as William Birkin.
Are you ready? #ResidentEvil #Theatres #Sept3 ♠️♥️♣️♦️ pic.twitter.com/dHz5mKUXbD— Chad Rook (@ChadRook) March 10, 2021
Thank god. Hopefully the focus will be on the main cast, not some rando bystanding character, and also focus on the T-Virus and Tyrants, not made up Plagas crap either. Stay as faithful as possible.
I'm skeptical. I mean, for starters the first 2 games? Seems an awful lot to try and cram into 1 movie. Plus the events of games 1 and 2 aren't really that linked. Sure, they're linked in terms of the virus and Umbrella and the like, but do any of the characters cross over, other than zombie Brad at least?
The first game was only set two months apart from 2, and 3 happened within hrs of 2 as well, so it's easy to do time skips.
Most movies do years worth of time skips, fully expecting their audiences to grasp how much time has actually passed in those movie worlds. Resi's 2 month time skip will be by far the easiest to grasp for anyone new to the movie/franchise.