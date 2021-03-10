Resident Evil Movie Series Reboot Releases September 3 - News

The first movie in the rebooted Resident Evil movie franchise will be hitting theaters on September 3, according to actor Chad Rook via Twitter.

The rebooted Resident Evil movie will remain faithful to the story of the first two Resident Evil games and is set in Raccoon City in 1998.

The movie stars Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell as Cris Redfield, Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Chad Rook as Richard Aiken, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia as Leon Kennedy, and Neal McDonough as William Birkin.

