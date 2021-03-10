The Medium Update Adds Support for Ultrawide and Super Ultrawide - News

/ 106 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Bloober Team released the psychological horror game, The Medium, in January for the Xbox Series X|S and PC. Patch 1.2 is now available for players on the Xbox and PC, which is mainly focused on fixing issues and improving performance pointed out by the players.

Patch 1.2 does also add support for UltraWide resolution (21:9) and SuperUltraWide resolution (32:9) monitors.

"Due to the design of The Medium (fixed cameras), implementation was complicated – but we’re pretty thrilled that we could get this done for you," reads the update from the developer.

The Medium is currently available on the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles