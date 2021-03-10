Super Impossible Road Headed to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Rogue Games and developer Wonderful Lasers announced Super Impossible Road will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2021.

The game on the next-generation consoles will have real-time shadows, reflections, volumetric lighting, and run at 120 FPS.

Here is an overview of the game:

In the future, you’ve got to play a little dirty if you want to win races. Master hairpin turns across dangerous courses that twist and coil over beautiful galactic backdrops. Knock opponents into the void of space. Kick into hyperdrive with temporary speed boosts. And use every opportunity to jump off the paths of the rollercoaster-like tracks, bypass gates and checkpoints, and roll over competitors on the way to first place and glory.

The spiritual sequel to the award-winning Impossible Road is back and more ferocious than ever with all-new modes, insane online play, and plenty more. So what’re you waiting for? Crack those knuckles and jump in to the fastest, craziest, most spectacular racer on Apple Arcade.

Key Features:

Race online with up to eight players at once.

Career mode features dozens of challenging levels and a multitude of modes.

Procedural generation creates a new track every time.

Robust single-player campaign and modes with leaderboards.

Full vehicle customization for boosting stats.

Play using intuitive touch controls, an MFi game controller, or DualShock 4 or Xbox controller.

Runs at a blistering 60 frames per second on newer devices.

Ambient electronica / techno soundtrack.

