Dungeon & Gravestone is a Roguelike Dungeon RPG, Launches April 23

Developer Wonderland Kazakiri the roguelike dungeon RPG, Dungeon & Gravestone, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 23.

Death and resurrection, death and resurrection.

There is a world full of grief and sadness, where only the end of life is certain. In this world, there is a city where people take annihilation for granted, and this city is grim like an empty shell. Who am I? Just stepping into the dungeon in front of me…

Dungeon and Gravestone is a roguelike RPG where you die over and over again. Generated dungeons are full of difficult traps and puzzles. Put your life on the line in over 500 quests, weapon and item collection, and even fishing. How deep can you dive? Defy the unprecedented automatic dungeon generation algorithm! And finally find out what lies beyond the deep dungeon…

Get ready, Dungeon and Gravestone goes on sale April 23rd on #nintendoswitch #ps4 and #xboxone all at once! Did I pack it with personal favorite #game features? Yes! Is it different than BQM? Yes! Will it be fun? Definitely yes! Stay tuned #indiegame https://t.co/Pg2daGEGw3 — BlockQuest (@BlockQuest_wk) March 10, 2021

