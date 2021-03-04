Dairoku: Agents of Sakuratani Launches in the West This Fall for Switch - News

Publisher Aksys Games announced the Otome visual novel, Dairoku: Agents of Sakuratani, will launch for the Nintendo Switch this fall in North America and Europe. The game is out now in Japan.

View the teaser trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Ever since she could remember, Akitsu Shino has had the ability to see what others could not: spirits, apparitions, and indescribable creatures. As an adult, this talent leads her to join a secret government agency: The Occult Action Department. Her assignment is with the Sixth Special Preventions Office, and her job is to monitor the powerful beings who travel between her world and the worlds beyond. From her office in Sakuratani, a town in a different dimension, Agent Shino meets several otherworldly individuals with vastly different personalities and abilities: a nine-tailed fox spirit, a mischievous oni, and more. Part gatekeeper, part travel guide, she does her best to get to know these entities and keep them from getting into inter-dimensional trouble.

Key Features:

Delve into the strange world of Sakuratani where ghosts and apparitions are commonplace.

Multiple paths to explore—your every choice will determine how the story evolves. Return to the game multiple times to uncover new details and endings.

Select from hot spots on the map, and resolve various emergencies and battles.

