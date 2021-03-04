Very Very Valet Launches Next Month for Switch - News

Publisher Nighthawk Interactive and developer Toyful Games announced the couch co-op party game, Very Very Valet, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in April for $29.99.

Pre-orders for the physical edition are now open at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart.

Here is an overview of the game:

Very Very Valet is a madcap couch co-op party game—all drivers welcome!

Up to four players control an “elite” team of puppet valets, working together to overcome any and all valet-related challenges. It’s going to take teamwork and a certain “just park it anywhere” mentality to save the world from a severe parking crisis! It’s not enough to just be a valet—be a Very Very Valet.

Key Features:

Madcap Couch Co-op – Valet alone or with friends! Up to four players can work together to solve this severe parking shortage. Help each other and hitch a ride, or cause chaos launching your fellow valets wildly—the choice is yours!

– Valet alone or with friends! Up to four players can work together to solve this severe parking shortage. Help each other and hitch a ride, or cause chaos launching your fellow valets wildly—the choice is yours! No License Necessary – Driving has never been easier – just point and go! Accessible driving controls allow anyone to quickly become a valet, with plenty of hidden techniques for mastering your valet game and cornering the market.

– Driving has never been easier – just point and go! Accessible driving controls allow anyone to quickly become a valet, with plenty of hidden techniques for mastering your valet game and cornering the market. The World is your Parking Lot – Show off your car corralling skills in over 20 unique levels! You’ll be helping out customers in a variety of locations and scenarios – city streets, cliffsides, bowling alleys, airports, and even trainyards.

– Show off your car corralling skills in over 20 unique levels! You’ll be helping out customers in a variety of locations and scenarios – city streets, cliffsides, bowling alleys, airports, and even trainyards. Become a Very Very Valet – Join this elite squad of valets! Whatever the parking need, Very Very Valets are ready to accept the call. Grab your friends and leave no car unattended!

