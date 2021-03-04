Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Pyra / Mythra DLC Fighters Available Today - News

posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo announced the Pyra / Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 DLC fighters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate are available today for $5.99. They are also part of the $29.99 Fighters Pas Vol. 2.

Read details on the DLC fighters below:

Challenger Pack 9 is part of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which can be purchased for $29.99 and also includes Min Min from the ARMS game, Steve & Alex from Minecraft, Sephiroth from the Final Fantasy series, and two more yet-to-be announced fighters as they release. Challenger Pack 9 can also be purchased separately for $5.99.

In Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Pyra is a legendary Blade, a living weapon for main character Rex. After a sequence of dramatic events in the role-playing game, Mythra is introduced as another personality sealed inside of Pyra. The two characters, connected by fate in the game, are also connected on the battlefield of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game.

Pyra and Mythra are technically one fighter on the selection screen, but players can alternate between them at any time during battle. Pyra specializes in power, while Mythra excels in speed. By changing between the two fighters, players can juggle attacking with powerful abilities using Pyra and swiftly leaping around the battlefield with Mythra. This strategic dual dance makes Pyra / Mythra a unique fighter in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate lineup.

The new stage that players will receive in Challenger Pack 9 is called Cloud Sea of Alrest, based on one of the most recognizable settings in Xenoblade Chronicles 2. The stage is set on the back of Azurda, a massive creature that swims through the Sea of Clouds. As Azurda travels through the world, players will see familiar characters and sights from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, including flying ships, Titans and vast kingdoms. Characters from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will make appearances as well, so fans of the game should always be on the lookout to see who will pop up.

Currently, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate features three songs from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, but after downloading Challenger Pack 9, that number jumps up to a whopping 19. Additionally, launching alongside Pyra / Mythra are new paid Mii Fighter costumes, including Arthur’s Armor and Helm from the Ghosts ‘n Goblins series, the Rathalos Armor and Helm, and the Hunter Armor and Helm from the Monster Hunter series.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

