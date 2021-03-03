Guilty Gear: Strive Delayed to June 11 - News

Arc System Works has delayed Guilty Gear: Strive from April 9 to June 11. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

The Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of the game will grant you three days of early access starting June 8.

"We have made the tough decision to move the release date of Guilty Gear: Strive (previously planned for April 9, 2021) to June 11, 2021," said Arc System Works via Twitter.

"Since we have received valuable feedback after the recent open beta test, we would like to make the most of this opportunity to provide the best game possible. We need extra time to polish some aspects of the game, such as the online lobbies and the server’s stability.

"We believe it best to use the extra time to improve the game’s quality and provide a better experience to all our players."

