Resident Evil 9 Has Been in Development Since 2018, Says Insider

Capcom has been on a roll with the Resident Evil franchise. The remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 released in 2019 and 2020 respectively, while the next entry in the franchise, Resident Evil Village, will launch on May 7 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Video game insider AestheticGamer via Twitter said that Capcom has been developing the ninth entry in the popular survival horror series since at least late 2018. However, he doesn't expect Resident Evil 9 to release until 2024.

The insider said that in late 2018 Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil Outrage, Resident Evil 4, and Resident Evil 9 were all in development.

It is becoming more clear that Capcom wants to make the Resident Evil franchise an annual release or at least semi-annual.

Wait until you find out that there was a period of time that RE:2, RE:3, RE8, Outrage, RE:4 & RE9 were all in development at the exact same time (late 2018). https://t.co/UMzFRSK7mt — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) March 3, 2021

Yes, but don't expect it anytime soon. I literally cannot see it releasing before 2024. To the point it's actually not worth even talking about right now, anything could happen to it in dev, from the whole thing being rebooted (it's happened a lot in the RE series). https://t.co/mKCUFEgTNH — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) March 3, 2021

