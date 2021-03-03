I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy And The Liar Headed to PSVR - News

/ 148 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Schell Games announced I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy And The Liar will launch for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation VR in 2021.

"We are thrilled to be coming back to PlayStation VR with the sequel," said game director Charlie Amis. "It was really a no-brainer. Our PlayStation VR Agents are an integral part of our community, and we can’t wait for players—both new and returning—to experience the new twists, turns, perils, and puzzles I Expect You To Die 2 has to offer."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Following the events of I Expect You To Die 2, I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy And The Liar sends you back into the immersive world of espionage and undercover danger. Leaving nothing to chance, the Agency has assigned you with the task of going deep undercover and putting a stop to the Zoraxis organization’s new scheme of world dominance.

After all, you did stop Zor before and survived the Death Engine! Now, you’ll need to step up your super spy game! Take advantage of your telekinetic abilities in all-new environments and surroundings. Expose the diabolical plot and learn even more about Zoraxis. Risk your life for the greater good; because, remember: we expect you to die.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles