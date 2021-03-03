DOOM 3: VR Edition Announced for PSVR, Launches March 29 - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software have announced DOOM 3: VR Edition for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation VR. It will launch on March 29.

View the PlayStation VR announcement teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

DOOM 3: VR Edition transforms id Software’s critically acclaimed action-horror shooter into a white-knuckle VR experience, immersing players in a terrifying world where Hell lurks around every corner.

A demonic invasion has overwhelmed the Union Aerospace Corporation’s Martian research facility, leaving horror and death in its wake. You are one of the few survivors, a marine with access to an arsenal of weapons. Fight your way through the darkened, claustrophobic corridors of the research facility and into Hell itself to stop the invasion from reaching Earth.

DOOM 3: VR Edition also includes both expansions—“Resurrection of Evil” and “The Lost Mission.” In “The Lost Mission,” you are the sole survivor of Bravo Team, tasked with destroying a teleportation relay located deep inside Hell capable of sending an army of demons to Earth. “Resurrection of Evil” takes place two years after the events of DOOM 3—you must recover an ancient artifact able to open a portal to Hell and destroy it before the Maledict can use it to exterminate humanity.

