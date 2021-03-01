Enlisted PS5 Closed Beta Launches March 2 - News

Publisher Gaijin Entertainment and developer Darkflow Software announced the closed beta for the PlayStation 5 version of the World War II MMOFPS, Enlisted, will start March 2. The closed beta has been available on the Xbox Series X|S and PC since November 2020.

The closed beta is available for anyone that purchases the Founder’s Packs for the game, which will be a free-to-play title when it launches. The closed beta is expected to run through at least spring 2021.

View a trailer of the closed beta below:

Here is an overview of the different Founder's Packs:

Armed to the Teeth Founder Bundle

Please note that Enlisted will be launched as free-to-play game after the closed beta period. Closed beta will continue at least during spring 2021, after that access to the game won’t require any purchase.

This bundle includes:

A premium unit of the 83rd Infantry Division of the 330th US Army Infantry Regiment in the Normandy Campaign;

M2 Hyde submachine gun (available for this squad only).

A premium unit of the 77th Infantry Division of the 177th Regiment of the Wehrmacht Field Gendarme in the Normandy Campaign;

MP 28 submachine gun (available for this squad only).

A premium squad of the 449th Infantry Regiment in the 144th Infantry Division of the Red Army for the Soviet Armed Forces in the Moscow campaign;

PPK-41 submachine gun (available for this squad only).

A premium squad of the 75th Infantry Regiment in the 5th Infantry Division for the Wehrmacht forces in the Moscow campaign;

MP 41 submachine gun (available for this squad only).

And also:

Two propaganda posters, USSR and Germany (Use pie menu to apply them in the battle).

The premium squad, the soldiers in it, and weapons all have maximum level immediately upon purchase. Premium units receive +100% experience gain in battles.

Battle of Moscow: German Squad Founder Bundle

This bundle includes:

A premium squad of the 75th Infantry Regiment in the 5th Infantry Division for the Wehrmacht forces in the Moscow campaign;

MP 41 submachine gun (available for this squad only).

Battle of Moscow: USSR Squad Founder Bundle

This bundle includes:

A premium squad of the 449th Infantry Regiment in the 144th Infantry Division of the Red Army for the Soviet Armed Forces in the Moscow campaign;

PPK-41 submachine gun (available for this squad only).

Invasion of Normandy: German Squad Founder Bundle

This bundle includes:

A premium unit of the 77th Infantry Division of the 177th Regiment of the Wehrmacht Field Gendarme in the Normandy Campaign;

MP 28 submachine gun (available for this squad only).

Invasion of Normandy: U.S. Squad Founder Bundle

This bundle includes:

A premium unit of the 83rd Infantry Division of the 330th US Army Infantry Regiment in the Normandy Campaign;

M2 Hyde submachine gun (available for this squad only).

