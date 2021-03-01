Next Need for Speed Delayed, Criterion to Support Battlefield VI - News

Electronic Arts chief studios officer Laura Miele has told Polygon the next Need for Speed game has been delayed and developer Criterion Games will now support EA DICE in the development of the next Battlefield game.

"[Battlefield] is shaping up great, the team has been working incredibly hard, they pushed hard last year, and yes, we have been working from home," Miele said. "And it’s hard; it’s hard to make games from home, and the [EA DICE] team is fatigued a bit.

"We have a great game and some incredible potential with this game. We’re playing to win; we’re playing to put a great Battlefield game out in the market."

Miele added that the EA executives discussed the decision with Criterion first and mentioned they previously support EA Dice on the two recent Star Wars Battlefront games and the battle royale mode for Battlefield V.

"There’s no way we would have made a decision like this without including [Criterion] and discussing this with them first, and the impact that they could have on [Battlefield]," Miele said.

"They’ve worked on [Star Wars] Battlefront, they’ve worked on Battlefields, and they have a really tight, close collaborative partnership with DICE. I’m really confident that this is going to be a pretty positive win for them."

"They own the Need for Speed franchise; that’s why they managed the remaster," Miele added. "Anything that’s happening within the Need for Speed brand, they are responsible for, or things come through them to ensure that they’re on board with it."

"Making games is one of the more sophisticated, and complicated, forms of media that exists, and it requires creative energy and connection to team members," she said. "I think that there’s been, you know, fatigue and some burnout, working from home.

"A lot of that even has to do with just the needs that people have with their families; some people are taking care of their kids at home [while they work]. So our productivity is not as high, and then the creative connection and creative energy isn’t as high when they’re working from home."

