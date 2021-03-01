Switch vs 3DS and Wii U in the US Sales Comparison - January 2021 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned US Nintendo Switch sales with the combined Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Wii U sales.

Switch Vs. 3DS and Wii U USA:

Gap change in latest month: 251,414 - Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 5,698,982 - Switch

Total Lead: 7,048,847 - Switch

Switch Total Sales: 26,721,697

3DS and Wii U Total Sales: 19,672,850

January 2021 is the 47th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for in the US. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Switch when compared to the combined sales of the 3DS and Wii U during the same timeframe by 251,414 units. In the last 12 months, the gap has grown in favor of the Switch by 5.70 million units. The Switch is currently ahead of the 3DS and Wii U by 7.05 million units.

The 3DS launched in March 2011 in the US and the Wii U launched in November 2012, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The holiday periods between the Switch and 3DS lineup, however, the Wii U holiday is offset from the Switch.

The 47th month for the Nintendo Switch is January 2021, for the Nintendo 3DS it is January 2015 and for the Wii U it is September 2016. The Switch has sold 26.72 million units, while the 3DS and Wii U have sold 19.67 million units during the same timeframe. The 3DS and Wii U did not reach current Switch sales until month 82, when they sold a combined 26.73 million units.

The 3DS and Wii U have sold a combined 29.27 million units in the US. The Switch is currently 2.55 million units behind. The Wii U has been off the market for a few years, while 3DS production has ended, however, the last remaining stock is still being sold.

