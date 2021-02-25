Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis Announced for Mobile - News

Square Enix has announced chapter-structured single-player game, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, for iOS and Android. It will launch in 2022.

View the teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is a chapter-structured single-player experience which will cover the whole of the Final Fantasy VII timeline, including the events of the original game along with all the Final Fantasy VII compilation titles, as well as new story elements, penned by Final Fantasy VII Remake story and scenario writer Kazushige Nojima, surrounding the origins of SOLDIER.

