Star Wars: Republic Commando Arrives April 6 for Switch and PS4 - News

/ 234 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Aspyr Media announced the first-person tactical shooter, Star Wars: Republic Commando, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on April 6 for $14.99. The game first launched for the original Xbox and PC in 2005.

"Since its original launch in 2005, Republic Commando continues to be a fan-favorite Star Wars game," Aspyr Media co-founder Ted Staloch said. "We’re honored to be able work with Lucasfilm Games to bring back this beloved moment in franchise history."

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy. As leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately, annihilate the enemy. Boss, Fixer, Scorch, and Sev, better known as Delta Squad, are back! Your squad will follow your orders and your lead, working together as a team—instinctively, intelligently, instantly. Relive the legendary campaign.

Key Features:

Welcome to the Clone Wars – Chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy. As leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately annihilate the enemy.

– Chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy. As leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately annihilate the enemy. Battle Relentless Enemies – Battle a variety of highly intelligent and deadly enemies—from brutal Trandoshan mercenaries to the flying insectoid warriors of Geonosis.

– Battle a variety of highly intelligent and deadly enemies—from brutal Trandoshan mercenaries to the flying insectoid warriors of Geonosis. The Squad is Your Weapon – Your squad will follow your orders, performing complex commands and strategic maneuvers. You are their leader. They are your weapon.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles