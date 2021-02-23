State of Play Set for Thursday, Features 10 Upcoming PS5 and PS4 Games - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the next State of Play will take place on Thursday, February 25 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm GMT and will run around 30 minutes. You will be able to watch it live on Twitch and YouTube.

The upcoming State of Play will provide updates and deep dives into 10 games coming out for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, including new game announcements and updates on previously showcased games from third-party and indie developers.

"Time for another State of Play! This Thursday, a State of Play broadcast will serve up new updates and deep dives for 10 games coming to PS4 and PS5, including new game announcements and updates on some of the third-party and indie titles you last saw in June’s PS5 showcase," said Sony in a blog post.

"The show is clocking it at 30 minutes or so, give or take. Can’t wait to hear what you think! And a quick note: there won’t be PlayStation hardware or business-focused updates in this show. We’re focusing on great games set to come out in the months ahead."

