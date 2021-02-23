PixelJunk Raiders Announced for Stadia, Free for Stadia Pro Members - News

Q-Games has announced PixelJunk Raiders for Google Stadia. It will launch on March 1 and will be free for Stadia Pro members.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

PixelJunk Raiders is the latest creation from the geniuses at Q-Games. Planet Tantal is under attack by fiendish aliens bent on harvesting the population’s life force! Shake off that hypersleep and slash, smash, raid, and rescue your way through hundreds of unique missions, all while unraveling the mystery of the enigmatic Keepers. It’s new, it’s exciting, and it’s Only on Stadia. Next week, you’ll be able to play it free with Stadia Pro.

PixelJunk Raiders uses State Share to do some absolutely amazing things not quite like anything you’ve ever seen in a video game. We’ll be revealing much more about how it works later this week.

