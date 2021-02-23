Sony Feels Good About Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal Launching in 2021 - News

/ 298 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with GQ says he feels pretty good about Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal launching in 2021.

"Yeah, we’re feeling pretty good about Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West, said Ryan. "And, you know, there are two approaches to this: you can either hold the date and put out the game irrespective of quality or you can ship it when it’s right. We have always taken the latter approach. There have been some fairly high-profile instances of publishers trying the former approach.

"It never works at the best of times. But I think in this world, where creative people are working remotely, you’ve just got to respect the fact that that development needs to take what it needs to take and to get the games right."

Returnal will launch on April 30 and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will launch on June 11. Horizon Forbidden West does not have a release date yet.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles