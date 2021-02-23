More PlayStation Games Headed to PC, Days Gone Launches This Spring for PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 823 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with GQ announced more PlayStation games will be getting released on PC in the future. This will be starting with Days Gone this spring.
"We find ourselves now in early 2021 with our development studios and the games that they make in better shape than they’ve ever been before," Ryan said.
"Particularly from the latter half of the PS4 cycle our studios made some wonderful, great games. There’s an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience and recognize the economics of game development, which are not always straightforward.
"The cost of making games goes up with each cycle, as the caliber of the IP has improved. Also, our ease of making it available to non-console owners has grown. So it’s a fairly straightforward decision for us to make."
Days Gone first released for the PlayStation 4 in April 2019.
Surprise. #DaysGone comes to PC this spring. Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/vcSYSKgOtn— Bend Studio #DaysGone (@BendStudio) February 23, 2021
Why buy a PS when you can play on PC?
Yeah, only 2 games so far, that were released on PS4....
Gotta start somewhere.
Oh yeah, they are so Doomed now!!
No one said they were. Just that it was funny how it is only a big deal when MS does it.
This is great news and will only boost sales. Just cant wait to see what else Sony brings.
assuming it's possible hopefully Dreams eventually, love it on PS4 and releasing on PC would be such a massive boost for it
I hope they release PS5 and PC versions of Dreams so the player and creator bases can grow!
oh god yes, Dreams already runs & looks so much better in back compat mode on PS5 already so I can only imagine how mouth watering a full on PS5 version of it will be. would do wonders for the player base too, especially if they can get it out soon & include new Dualsense features, etc
I kinda feel guilty not playing dreams after a month of its launch. I always thought a keyboard & mouse support would make crafting much easier.
If a consistent schedule is outlined like they'll come to PC 1-2 years after PS or something like that and their isn't platform exclusivity shenanigans with Epic this will be a truly great thing. It's obviously great for consumers and a good business decision for Sony as well since there are many PC gamers who will never buy a console no matter what so tapping into that market is a good idea. They may lose a few million PS5 sales but it should be worth it for all the money they'll get from PC gamers.
Bloodborne and Demon Souls Remake when?
Great game. Probably will run better on PC.
Really wish they'd give us more clarity on their plans going forward. If all/most of the games are coming to pc let me know so I can ditch the damn console!
I think that's part of their strategy is to be very vague and make announcements at the last minute like this. It helps stop the backlash from the player base. I'll still buy a PS5 either way. I like having a PC and console that way if something happens with 1 I can fix it on my own time and just hop on the other. It's rare but it does happen and my game time is limited as it is so when I have time I just want to play not TS issues.
Makes sense, and I think this is a route Sony will continue to go down happily. Most of their money is made in software and services not hardware. So basically, the more the merrier. Nintendo will be the last to embrace PC if ever due to the fact that they make decent money on hardware and software and are scared straight of Piracy and Mods.
Edit: Of course, these releases won't be day and date with PS systems. This is just a way to make more money and increase consumers of their software after the bulk of sales is made on PS4/5.
This is why I'm not getting a PS5. I already have a kickass PC to play games on, and if everything eventually comes to PC then I'm just wasting my money buying a PS5.
So your example of "if everything eventually comes I won't need a ps5"... is a couple ps4 games?
You must have impressive patience. I wouldn't even want to wait a year for a game like FF7 little alone waiting forever.
The backlog for most PC gamers is real. trust me i can bet that any pc gamer will tell you they dont mind waiting for something. I think thats the main difference between console gamers and pc gamers, its also one of the main reason why most console games are more front loaded in sales while pc games sales are more long term.