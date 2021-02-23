PlayStation Play at Home Returns March 1 With Free Ratchet & Clank - News

posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the Play at Home initiative is making a return this year, starting March 1. The initiative started in 2020 with Sony offering Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free for all PlayStation 4 owners.

Play at Home in 2021 will give be giving away Ratchet & Clank for the PlayStation 4 for free starting on March 1 at 8:00 pm PT / 11:00 pm ET to all PlayStation 4 users.

Starting on March 25, Funmination extended access for new subscribers to Funimation or Wakanim in the countries they are available. Funimation is an anime-focused subscription service and Wakanim is Funimation’s European division.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

