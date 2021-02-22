By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Kingdom Hearts III PC Specs Revealed

by William D'Angelo , posted 55 minutes ago / 158 Views

Square Enix during the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase earlier this month announced the Kingdom Hearts series will launch for PC via the Epic Games Store on March 30.

The Epic Games Store listing for Kingdom Hearts III has revealed the PC requirements for the game. The game requires at a minimum Windows 10, 75 GB of storage, 8 GB of RAM, i5-3330 3.0GHz  AMD Ryzen R3 1200 CPU, and AMD Radeon R7 260X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 GPU. 

Check out the complete PC requirements below:

Minimum

  • OS: Win 10 64 (ver. 1909 or later)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-3330 3.0GHz / AMD Ryzen R3 1200
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 260X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760
  • VRAM: 2GB
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM or more
  • Storage: 75 GB or more

Recommended 

  • OS: Win 10 64 (ver. 1909 or later)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 3.4GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 4-Core 3.6GHz
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
  • VRAM: 8GB
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM or more
  • Storage: 75 GB or more

The list of games coming to the Epic Games Store include Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 RemixKingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter PrologueKingdom Hearts III, and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory.

The games are priced at $59.99, except for Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, which is priced at $49.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


1 Comments
Link_Nines.XBC (36 minutes ago)

I like this game a lot but the plot is a trainwreck.

  • 0