I-No is the Final Character Joining Guilty Gear: Strive Roster - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Arc System Works has announced I-No is the final and 15th character to join the Guilty Gear: Strive roster.

View the I-No gameplay reveal trailer below:

Read the details on I-No below:

A hard rock witch with a wild offense using her hover dash.

Her tendency to approach someone as if talking to an old friend can make I-No seem personable at first glance.

She doesn’t shy away from using her feminine charms to deceive men, despite not actually having it in her to work together with anyone. She sees all others as lesser beings worthy of ridicule, even “That Man.”

When faced with something or someone she finds irritating or alarming, she reveals her violent temper.

Guilty Gear: Strive will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on April 9.

