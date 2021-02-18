PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales Increase - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Jan 31-Feb 6 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 572 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 339,852 units sold for the week ending February 6, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 78.97 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 177,695 units to bring its lifetime sales to 5.18 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 103,263 units to bring their lifetime sales to 3.52 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 54,423 units, the Xbox One sold 23,444 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,666 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 44,804 units (15.2%). The PlayStation 4 is down 88,654 units (-62.0%), the Xbox One is down 26,495 units (-53.1%), and the 3DS is down 11,669 units (-87.5%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 339,852 (78,971,292)
- PlayStation 5 - 177,695 (5,182,773)
- Xbox Series X|S - 103,263 (3,517,194)
- PlayStation 4 - 54,423 (114,988,947)
- Xbox One - 23,444 (49,751,496)
- 3DS - 1,666 (75,916,284)
- Switch - 111,419
- PlayStation 5 - 80,500
- Xbox Series X|S - 68,044
- PlayStation 4 - 17,983
- Xbox One - 16,247
- 3DS - 433
- Nintendo Switch - 81,216
- PlayStation 5 - 65,019
- PlayStation 4 - 28,076
- Xbox Series X|S - 27,272
- Xbox One - 5,472
- 3DS - 358
- Switch - 134,365
- PlayStation 5 - 26,339
- PlayStation 4 - 6,908
- Xbox Series X|S - 3,964
- Xbox One - 907
- 3DS - 849
- Switch - 12,852
- PlayStation 5 - 5,837
- Xbox Series X|S - 3,983
- PlayStation 4 - 1,456
- Xbox One - 818
- 3DS - 26
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
