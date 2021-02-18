PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales Increase - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Jan 31-Feb 6 - Sales

/ 572 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 339,852 units sold for the week ending February 6, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 78.97 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 177,695 units to bring its lifetime sales to 5.18 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 103,263 units to bring their lifetime sales to 3.52 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 54,423 units, the Xbox One sold 23,444 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,666 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 44,804 units (15.2%). The PlayStation 4 is down 88,654 units (-62.0%), the Xbox One is down 26,495 units (-53.1%), and the 3DS is down 11,669 units (-87.5%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 339,852 ( 78,971,292 ) PlayStation 5 - 177,695 ( 5,182,773 ) Xbox Series X|S - 103,263 ( 3,517,194 ) PlayStation 4 - 54,423 ( 114,988,947 ) Xbox One - 23,444 ( 49,751,496 ) 3DS - 1,666 ( 75,916,284 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 111,419 PlayStation 5 - 80,500 Xbox Series X|S - 68,044 PlayStation 4 - 17,983 Xbox One - 16,247 3DS - 433

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 81,216 PlayStation 5 - 65,019 PlayStation 4 - 28,076 Xbox Series X|S - 27,272 Xbox One - 5,472 3DS - 358 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 134,365 PlayStation 5 - 26,339 PlayStation 4 - 6,908 Xbox Series X|S - 3,964 Xbox One - 907 3DS - 849

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 12,852 PlayStation 5 - 5,837 Xbox Series X|S - 3,983 PlayStation 4 - 1,456 Xbox One - 818 3DS - 26

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles