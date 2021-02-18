Famicom Detective Club Games Launch May 14 for Switch - News

/ 229 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo announced Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir and Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 14. The games are priced at $34.99.

View a trailer of the two games below:

Here is an overview of the two games:

Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir Story

Solve a murder mystery surrounding a wealthy Japanese family.

Hunt for clues, talk to suspects, and explore the Japanese countryside after tragedy strikes the wealthy Ayashiro family. Filled with suspense, this tale follows an amnesia-stricken detective trying to unravel his own past amidst the horrors of a harrowing murder investigation. Play at home, on the go, or in your favorite reading nook—only on the Nintendo Switch™ system.

Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind Story

Find the secret behind a grizzly rumor haunting a Japanese high school.

Interrogate suspects and hunt for clues to piece together chilling conundrums plaguing a high school in Japan. Suspense (and a little bit of horror) ensues as you try to free students from their nightmare. Play at home, on the go, or in your favorite reading nook—only on the Nintendo Switch system. Can you figure out who the culprit is…before it’s too late?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles