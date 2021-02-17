Samurai Warriors 5 Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 278 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force have announced Samurai Warriors 5 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Samurai Warriors 5 marks a fresh, re-imagining of the franchise, including an all-new storyline, as well as revamped character designs and a stylish new visual presentation. A new beginning to the Samurai Warriors experience, the title launches gamers into the Sengoku period, shining the in-game spotlight on characters Nobunaga Oda and Mitsuhide Akechi. But what’s behind the electrifying Samurai skirmish? Find out during the monthly Samurai Warriors 5 livestream, beginning February 25 JST, with regular updates leading up to the game’s launch this summer!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles