No More Heroes 3 Launches August 27 for Switch - News

Developer Grasshopper Manufacture announced during the latest Nintendo Direct No More Heroes III will launch for the Nintendo Switch on August 27.

The intergalactic superhero ranking tournament is almost here! Grab your Beam Katana and get ready for a wild ride when No More Heroes III releases for Nintendo Switch on August 27!

