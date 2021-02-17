Bang-On Balls: Chronicles Launces for Steam Early Access on March 3 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Exit Plan Games has announced 3D platformer, Bang-On Balls: Chronicles, will launch for PC via Steam Early Access on March 3. The full release is planned for Q4 2022.

The Early Access version of the game features "tons of collectibles to discover across numerous uniquely themed levels." It has about 25 percent of its content and 50 percent of its features.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles rolls onto the stage! A 3D platformer inspired by some of the best games of the genre including some Italian plumbers, a blue hedgehog, or a bear with a bird on his backpack! It’s a game where you become a reckless hero, customize your ballsy character, and play by yourself or in 4 players co-op with friends through various (slightly inaccurate) historically themed levels. Are we gonna start with the Viking era? Sure, let’s loot some treasure!

But the ball doesn’t stop rolling here! Bang-On Balls: Chronicles is gonna be updated on a regular basis, adding a new value to the game with new features, skins, maps, and many more! Where do we go next? Feudal Japan? はい、もちろん。Race to Space? Поехали! Fire up the rocket boosters! Wild West cowballs? Buckle up, partner!

Some of the ball-banging features include vast open levels full of challenges to complete, treasures to unlock, epic destruction, and plenty of weapons, shields, and other fun items that not only let you customize your character but also gives you an edge both in combat and exploration! Extremely fun and intuitive ball-dashing and ball-smashing gameplay mechanics, and a very silly sense of humour round-up for an all-around entertainment for you and your friends!

Key Features:

Glorious 3D Ball-Banging platforming action as you become a reckless hero in a series of (slightly inaccurate) historical-based events!

Vast open stages to explore, each set in a different time period, with fun items and weapons to collect to give you an edge during combat… or just to destroy your environment!

Pick your own country, customize your character, and play with incredible next-gen, state-of-the-art, highly advanced… uhhmm… balls.

Grow, shrink, smash, bash down the environment, the world is your destructible playground!

Beautifully stylized graphics. Balls were never so shiny before!

Stand out with your look in up to 4 ball-friends multiplayer, while helping out each other complete unique challenges.

Loosely inspired by a worldwide phenomenon called memes. Are you familiar with the concept? We love it.

It teaches history. Well, kinda… Not really… But it has historical levels!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

