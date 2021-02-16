MLB The Show 21 Video Showcases How to March to the Postseason - News

posted 34 minutes ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sony Interactive Entertainment San Diego Studio have released a new video in the Coach and Fernando Tatis Jr. series for MLB The Show 21.

This video is called Stunt On Your Rivals With Style: March to the Postseason, which tells you how you can fast track through the regular season with MLB The Show 21's March to October mode.

View the gameplay video below:

MLB The Show 21 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 20.

