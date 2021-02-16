Yupitergrad Launches February 25 for PSVR - News

Developer Gamedust announced the virtual reality puzzle platformer, Yupitergrad, will launch for the PlayStation VR as a digital release on February 25 and physical release on March 12.

The game first launched for the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Valve Index VR headset on August 27, 2020 on the Steam, Viveport, and Oculus digital stores.

View the PlayStation VR trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Can you imagine VR game almost free of motion sickness or headaches? How about roaming through industrial space station with grappling hooks and spatial boosters like a space Indiana Jones? Ever wanted to see the perspective of a space comrade, all soaked in Dieselpunk vibe? Or wondered how acrobatics in space, zapping off ledges and walls, would feel like?

Well look no further Yupitergrad is THE complete package—of ALL above. Arcade platforming like you haven’t seen before. Spatial riddles where you need to be both dexterous and quick-thinking. All bathed in gritty, Slavik, humorous story and wacky acrobatics you simply WON’T find ANYWHERE else.

So, my dear comrade…

…ready to become the Space Soviet Tarzan…?

Key Features:

Minimal risk of motion sickness thanks to innovative design.

Over 50 tight-packed levels to explore and conquer.

Indiana Jones-like navigation via grappling hooks and boosters.

Lots of crazy platforming stunts.

Riddles and spatial puzzles.

“Dieselpunk in space” atmosphere.

Slavik humor and peculiar story.

Original, stylized art.

Soundtrack by acclaimed video games music composer Piotr Surmacz.

