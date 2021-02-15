Techland Community Manager Denies Microsoft Acquisition Rumors - News

/ 518 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

There were rumors a year ago that Microsoft was looking to acquire Dying Light and Dead Island developer Techland, which have once again resurfaced.

The community manager at Techland has denied the rumors and that the developer is still an independent studio.

"There was the same rumour floating around the internet one year ago and the situation didn't change - Techland is an independent studio and it was not acquired by another publisher," said the community manager via Twitter.

Dying Light 2 is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game has no release date, however, news on the game is expected to be released soon. The Collector's Edition of the game was recently leaked.

I'm getting a lot of dm's about Dying Light acquisition so I'll answer here:

There was the same rumour floating around the internet one year ago and the situation didn't change - Techland is an independent studio and it was not acquired by another publisher (: — Uncy (@Uncy8) February 13, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles