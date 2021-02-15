By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Techland Community Manager Denies Microsoft Acquisition Rumors

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 518 Views

There were rumors a year ago that Microsoft was looking to acquire Dying Light and Dead Island developer Techland, which have once again resurfaced. 

The community manager at Techland has denied the rumors and that the developer is still an independent studio.

"There was the same rumour floating around the internet one year ago and the situation didn't change - Techland is an independent studio and it was not acquired by another publisher," said the community manager via Twitter.

Dying Light 2 is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game has no release date, however, news on the game is expected to be released soon. The Collector's Edition of the game was recently leaked.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


Random_Matt (4 hours ago)

Good.

Random_Matt Random_Matt (4 hours ago)

Must be MS fans down voting. Weird how people think being independent isn't the best thing.

shikamaru317 Random_Matt (3 hours ago)

Thing is, I doubt they can stay independent. It's my understanding that they are struggling financially after multiple delays on Dying Light 2 and the cancellation of Hellraid. The last game they developed themselves was the Dead Island Collection in 2016 and after 5 years they have very little income coming in now, most of what they are getting is from a few publishing deals on smaller indie games. They are very vulnerable to acquisition right now, and I'd much rather MS get them than say EA or Tencent, who would both ruin them. MS on the other hand has been praised by every studio they have acquired for their lack of overinvolvement compared to other publishers.

Bristow9091 shikamaru317 (2 hours ago)

I'd rather it be EA or Tencent so I can at least play their games on PlayStation lol

TheTitaniumNub Bristow9091 (1 hour ago)

I'd rather it be Microsoft so I can at least play their games on PC.

Bristow9091 TheTitaniumNub (1 hour ago)

Newsflash; if EA or Tencent bought them you'd still be able to play them on PC :o

Chazore Bristow9091 (1 hour ago)

Especially since EA is pubbing their games on Steam now, we'd still be able to play them.

Tencent, I dunno, would probably go to EGS, and to me that'd be a dead game lol.

Chazore shikamaru317 (1 hour ago)

I'd rather they just stick with a publisher than be bought outright tbh.

I know you like making heavy cases for MS, but it shows, and well, I disagree. let them remain free, MS/Tencent/Sony don't need to keep buying up everyone to keep them alive.

