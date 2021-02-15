Overcooked! All You Can Eat Launches March 23 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Team17 and developer Ghost Town Games announced Overcooked! All You Can Eat will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 23 for $39.99 / £29.99 / €39.99. It first launched for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in November 2020.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Overcooked! All You Can Eat plates up all 200-plus levels from both games, including all downloadable content, seven new levels, and a brand-new assist mode, fully remade in up to 4K, and running at a smooth 60 frames per second (30 frames per second on Nintendo Switch). Cross-platform multiplayer will also be made available for chefs playing on all platforms in a free post-launch update.

Not only do players get three new and exclusive chefs, they can also choose from the entire back catalogue of over 80 calamitous chefs, each enjoying at least one brand-new alternate skin variant. For a limited time only, The Muppet’s Swedish Chef is available to download for free for all Overcooked! All You Can Eat players.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat also includes new accessibility options and an assist mode, which adds the option to increase level times; boost scores awarded for each meal; lengthen recipe times, and the ability to turn off order expiration. The accessibility options include color-blind friendly chef indicators, a scalable user interface and the ability to enable dyslexia friendly text.

Key Features:

Every Mouthful – Includes every piece of Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 content, remastered and available in 60 frames per second in up to 4K resolution.

– Includes every piece of Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 content, remastered and available in 60 frames per second in up to 4K resolution. Multiple Multiplayer Courses – Levels originally from Overcooked! are playable with online multiplayer support for the very first time, with every Overcooked! All You Can Eat kitchen also featuring cross-play functionality in a post-launch update.

– Levels originally from Overcooked! are playable with online multiplayer support for the very first time, with every Overcooked! All You Can Eat kitchen also featuring cross-play functionality in a post-launch update. Exclusive New Kitchens and Cooks – New levels, new chefs, and additional skins for every single chef—all exclusive to Overcooked! All You Can Eat.

– New levels, new chefs, and additional skins for every single chef—all exclusive to Overcooked! All You Can Eat. Trophies / Achievements – Brand new trophy and achievement sets for players to unlock.

– Brand new trophy and achievement sets for players to unlock. Cooking for All – Accessibility options and a new assist mode opens the game to more players than ever before.

